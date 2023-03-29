This quirky riverside home with sunspot deck is an easy walk from Whitby

This unique home, adjacent to a Listed converted mill in a village near Whitby, has its own private 'sun trap' deck and access to the River Esk.

The bright and quirky property has an elevated ground floor with steps to the front door, and an entrance hall that leads to the main accommodation.

This includes a lounge that has a Juliet balcony, along with plenty of natural light from its gable windows with views up the river, towards the weir.

A fitted galley kitchen with oak worktops and integrated appliances has space for a dining suite, and opens out to the south-facing sun deck.

There's a modern shower room as an additional utility at this level.

The upstairs landing doubles as a home office, and there are two double bedrooms and a house bathroom with a roll-top free standing bath within its suite.

An additional boathouse with external access has a utility area and workshop with good storage space

The well-presented property has gas central heating and partial double glazing, with a cosy wood burner for cooler evenings.

Ruswarp is the first village upstream from Whitby on the River Esk, with a weir, and the chance to hire rowing boats or canoes. The Esk is Yorkshire’s only tidal salmon river.

This is a leasehold property, with full details available from the agent.

​The Stables, Mill Court, Ruswarp, is for sale at £385,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, tel. 01947 601301.

