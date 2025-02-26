See inside this spectacular home and former hotel, with stunning original features

Highcliffe Manor, formerly known as the 'Timoneer' hotel​, ​was originally part of a large country estate, and dates back to 1895.

​For the past two decades​ it has served as a family home and Air bnb,​ with a recently modernised three bedroom cottage​ annexe​.

​The Manor has many original features, and has received much care over the years to restore it to its former glory.

​Electric wrought iron gates​ open to its private driveway, leading through farmland and woodland.

A grand entrance hall with​ an ornate ceiling rose, coving, original oak panelling, wood parquet flooring, a​nd a stunning fireplace​, also has a staircase leading up.

Further ground floor rooms include a study with mullion windows, and the drawing room with bow window, wood parquet flooring, and French doors to east-facing gardens. Double doors open to the bar, also with doors to outside, and there's a carved wood and granite fireplace with open fire.

A formal dining room has original oak ​wall panelling​, and a lovely wooden carved inglenook fireplace with seating and inset lighting. ​A bay window with window seating overlooks the gardens.

​From there is the large billiard room with French doors to the gardens, and a carved wood feature fireplace.

​The library, with shelving, has a fireplace and French door​s to the courtyard.

A breakfast room​ with a cast iron range-style fireplace has stone flagged flooring, and doors to the garden and the main kitchen.

​With a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, the spacious kitchen with diner has flagged flooring, and fitted units with two butler sinks, and there’s a prep kitchen with larder, that leads to the boot room and a w.c..

There's another ground floor guest w.c. and a rest room with four separate w.c.'s and wash basins.

A spectacular landing with a leaded window, ornate ceiling rose, seating area, and doors to an external staircase, leads to the bedrooms.

​The master bedroom​ has a stone ​mullion bow window with seating, that looks out over the grounds​ to Bridlington Bay.​ Its en suite is elegant with both bath and shower. ​A second stunning suite with​ far reaching views has a fireplac​e, and en-suite​ shower room, and seven further bedrooms with varied features all have en suite facilities.

​The linked or self contained annexe has a hallway, a newly-fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a refurbished living area, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a newly- fitted shower room.

​Brick built outbuildings includ​e a large barn​, and are ideal for ​potential conversion into holiday lets (subject to planning). They are currently used for garagin​g and storage, but could equally be stabling.

Highcliffe Manor ​has around ​five acres of gardens​, with established walled gardens ​and a sun terrace​. A paddock of around six-and-a-half acres is grazing land or could hold lodges (subject to planning consent).

​Highcliffe Manor, Timoneer Drive, Flamborough, Bridlington​, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Boutique Property Shop, Bridlington, tel. 07515 763622.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . ​Highcliffe Manor, Timoneer Drive, Flamborough, Bridlington​ A grand hallway with original oak panelling and parquet flooring leads in to the Manor. Photo: Boutique Property Shop, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . ​Highcliffe Manor, Timoneer Drive, Flamborough, Bridlington​ The stunning formal dining room has a wooden carved inglenook fireplace. Photo: Boutique Property Shop, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . ​Highcliffe Manor, Timoneer Drive, Flamborough, Bridlington​ The large kitchen and diner has open vaults with beams to the ceiling. Photo: Boutique Property Shop, Bridlington Photo Sales