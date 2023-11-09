See inside this stone period property near Whitby, with development potential

This stone fronted property is a bright and spacious character home with an attached byre that carries planning permission for conversion.

Two large bay windows front two reception rooms, both of which have open fires.

A farmhouse kitchen, with a quarry tiled floor, has fitted cabinets with oak worktops and a warming wood burning stove set within an inglenook fireplace.

There is a ground floor shower room that doubles as a utility room.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and the family bathroom on the first floor, while the roof space on the top floor reveals two bedrooms, with one used as a study, and scope to add another bathroom.

Adjoining the house is a large stone byre with two floors that could be used as a workshop, and has been approved for conversion to a holiday cottage,

There is gated access to the side of the garden, with off-street parking directly in front of the byre.

The front garden has a sun terrace and a sizeable lawn: to the rear is an enclosed yard with a coal house and access to the byre.

Situated in the heart of this small rural village close to Whitby, the five-bedroom end terrace property is a charming period home with great potential.

Holm Garth, Richardsons Row, Newholm, Whitby, is for sale at £400,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Holm Garth, Richardsons Row, Newholm, Whitby One of the bay-fronted reception rooms, with a feature fireplace. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Holm Garth, Richardsons Row, Newholm, Whitby The kitchen with diner has a warming wood burning stove within an inglenook fireplace as one of its features. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Holm Garth, Richardsons Row, Newholm, Whitby The farmhouse kitchen has fitted units with oak worktops, and a quarry tiled floor. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Holm Garth, Richardsons Row, Newholm, Whitby A second bay-fronted reception room has a central, open fireplace as a focal point. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales