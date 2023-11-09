Images of the first homes to be available at the new COAST development in Burniston.

New CGI images show the first high-spec homes at the development in Burniston, near Scarborough, that will be ready to move in to in early 2024.

All the properties have been designed using advanced building materials to ensure the highest level of energy efficiency.

Inaugural two and three bedroom homes are now available to reserve off plan and an on-site sales suite will open for viewings from November 12.

David Smith, director of sales at Mulgrave Properties, said: "Our COAST development is ideally suited to first-time buyers (with zero per cent Stamp Duty to pay), downsizers and anyone looking to benefit from the energy savings new build homes offer.

David Smith, director of sales at Mulgrave Properties, said: “Our COAST development is ideally suited to first-time buyers (with zero per cent Stamp Duty to pay), downsizers and anyone looking to benefit from the energy savings new build homes offer.

“This collection of 50 exclusive properties is surrounded by a beautiful backdrop of moors and coastline, including the nearby seaside resorts of Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

“We are thrilled to officially launch our Burniston development with the first release of properties now available to reserve.”

The homes at COAST will include a range of two-bedroom semi-detached and townhouses, plus three bedroom detached or semi-detached properties.

A three-bedroom detached property image for the development in Burniston, where homes are now available to reserve off plan.

Four bedroom homes will also be available from spring 2024.

PV solar panels and electric vehicle charging points are included as standard, together with open-plan kitchens, landscaped gardens and high-quality fittings.

Research shows that the annual utility bill of new build properties is £2,200 less than in second-hand homes.

Some COAST plots can also be considered for buy-to-let or holiday home mortgages.

Prices start at £198,950.

