See inside this stunning, updated Fraisthorpe home with income potential

The extended four-bedroom home has a single-storey annexe that could either generate income as a holiday let, or prove useful for family members or guests.

An oak-framed porch leads to the main panelled hallway with oak-finish floor and guest w.c. off.

A staircase rises up while oak doors lead to rooms including the beamed lounge with bow window and glass-panelled doors to the garden room, that in turn has French doors to the garden, and access to the double garage.

At the heart of the home is the living dining kitchen with vaulted ceiling, exposed roof trusses and a cobble stone wall, incorporating a fireplace with multi-fuel stove. it has remote control Velux windows, a porthole-style window, and bi-folding doors to outside.

An arched window on a split first floor landing frames the garden, and leads to bedrooms including one with en suite shower room, and a balcony with glass balustrade.

Another double room has a built-in wardrobe, and of two remaining rooms, one is used as a home office.

A modern shower room completes this level.

The single-storey annexe has external access from a side pathway, or can be entered through the main living area of the house.

It has a kitchen with French doors to the garden, a lounge and a double bedroom with en suite shower room.

The mainly lawned rear garden borders paddock land and has a large patio that catches the sun.

A further side garden has a log store, planting boxes and green house.

​This home in Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, is priced at £650,000, with Woolley and Parks estate agents, Driffield, tel. 01377 252095.

1 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington The hallway has an oak finish floor. Photo: Woolley and Parks estate agents, Driffield Photo Sales

2 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington A cobblestone wall is a feature in the living and dining area. Photo: Woolley and Parks estate agents, Driffield Photo Sales

3 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington The living and dining space has a vaulted ceiling. Photo: Woolley and Parks estate agents, Driffield Photo Sales

4 . Main Street, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington The beamed lounge opens through to a garden room. Photo: Woolley and Parks estate agents, Driffield Photo Sales