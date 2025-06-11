A conservatory with relaxing views across the garden to open countryside beyond.A conservatory with relaxing views across the garden to open countryside beyond.
A conservatory with relaxing views across the garden to open countryside beyond.

See inside this versatile village home for sale near Bridlington

By Sally Burton
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Just a short drive from Bridlington’s stunning coastline, this impressive four-bedroom detached home offers great family living within the sought after village of Carnaby.

The versatile home with attractive gardens has some stunning views, and is close to a range of local amenities.

A spacious and well-presented interior includes a relaxing living room that has direct access to the rear garden, so ideal for summer and indoor to outdoor entertaining.

A second reception room of flexible use is currently used as a home office, and also opens out to the rear garden, but the heart of the home is the spacious kitchen, featuring an integrated oven and hob, a stylish breakfast bar, plenty of counter space, and room for a dining table, and for entertaining if desired.

The adjoining conservatory floods with natural light and fills with warmth, creating a welcoming space to enjoy all year round.

Further ground floor facilities include a w.c. and a practical utility room with extra storage and laundry space.

​Four g​ood size bedrooms​ are on the first floor, with two of them having their own en suite bathrooms. ​One of the en suites features a modern walk-in shower​, the other ​has a bath​ with shower combinati​on.

Gardens to both front and rear are well presented with spaces to relax, enjoy the warmer weather or entertain friends and family outdoors.

The village of Carnaby is surrounded by lovely countryside, and offers facilities that include a leisure club, a farm shop, and attractions such as Little Eden Country Park.

Bridlington Golf Club is close by, and there is a well signposted Carnaby Heritage Trail that takes visitors on a journey through the village's rich history, including its ancient buildings, churches, and landmarks.

The seaside resort of Bridlington is just a couple of miles away, with access to beaches, a harbour, and many other attractions.

This home in Moor Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington​, is for sale at a price of £475,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-curious-seaside-home-with-period-features-and-open-plan-living-5161033

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-stone-built-farmhouse-for-sale-with-glorious-gardens-and-views-5160196

The impressive front view of the property for sale in the village of Carnaby.

1. Moor Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington​

The impressive front view of the property for sale in the village of Carnaby. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A modern and spacious kitchen with diner is the heart of the home.

2. Moor Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington​

A modern and spacious kitchen with diner is the heart of the home. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A large reception room with French doors to the garden.

3. Moor Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington​

A large reception room with French doors to the garden. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the main, spacious reception room.

4. Moor Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington​

An alternative view of the main, spacious reception room. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonGardens
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice