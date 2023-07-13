Take a look at this versatile, super-size semi for sale in Robin Hoods Bay
With many original features adding to its considerable charm, it faces south down on to the bay.
Currently a very successful holiday let, the eight-bedroom property could easily revert to being a spacious home.
Set over three floors, the house has three phase electrics, giving the opportunity to create separate apartments.
Throughout the property are original fireplaces, floor tiles and wooden varnished floors. Pops of colour add a modern twist.
All the bedrooms have modern, wet wall en-suites with Mira Sport electric showers.
On the ground floor is a kitchen, an open dining room, and a large lounge, while a family room or bedroom and a further double bedroom are to the rear.
To the first floor are four double bedrooms, all en-suite with stunning sea views to the front. Three further bedrooms are above, again all en suite, with elevated views to the front.A private, terraced patio area with hot tub and summer house lies to the rear of the property, with private parking, a garden and patio area to the front.
Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, is for sale at £650,000 with Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
