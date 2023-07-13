News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
The front view of the distinctive Robin Hoods Bay property.The front view of the distinctive Robin Hoods Bay property.
The front view of the distinctive Robin Hoods Bay property.

Take a look at this versatile, super-size semi for sale in Robin Hoods Bay

This Victorian semi-detached property looking over picturesque Robin Hoods Bay has incredible views, and a luxurious interior.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST

With many original features adding to its considerable charm, it faces south down on to the bay.

Currently a very successful holiday let, the eight-bedroom property could easily revert to being a spacious home.

Set over three floors, the house has three phase electrics, giving the opportunity to create separate apartments.

Throughout the property are original fireplaces, floor tiles and wooden varnished floors. Pops of colour add a modern twist.

All the bedrooms have modern, wet wall en-suites with Mira Sport electric showers.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, an open dining room, and a large lounge, while a family room or bedroom and a further double bedroom are to the rear.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, all en-suite with stunning sea views to the front. Three further bedrooms are above, again all en suite, with elevated views to the front.A private, terraced patio area with hot tub and summer house lies to the rear of the property, with private parking, a garden and patio area to the front.

Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby, is for sale at £650,000 with Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-bright-and-modern-hotspot-home-thats-on-the-market-for-ps800000-4214867

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-ps35m-country-estate-for-sale-with-farmhouse-cottage-farmland-and-forest-4213068

A large, bay-windowed lounge with a stunning feature fireplace.

1. Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby

A large, bay-windowed lounge with a stunning feature fireplace. Photo: Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The dining kitchen has French doors to the garden.

2. Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby

The dining kitchen has French doors to the garden. Photo: Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The bright and hallway with tiled floor.

3. Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby

The bright and hallway with tiled floor. Photo: Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
The dining room is another well-proportioned room with versatility.

4. Streonshalh, Mount Pleasant South, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby

The dining room is another well-proportioned room with versatility. Photo: Astin's Estate Agents, Whitby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:VictorianWhitby