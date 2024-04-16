See the enchanting interior of this unique village home for sale near Whitby

Set over three floors, Chestnut House is a stunning detached oak-frame family home that was built in 2004.

Oak and rendered walls, with an oak entrance porch, exude warmth and charm both inside and out, while the interior has no shortage of modern and stylish comforts.

With double glazing and gas central heating supplemented by thermal solar energy, the property has underfloor heating in the bathrooms and kitchen areas, for added luxury.

On the lower ground floor are two bedrooms, two utilities, a large games room, and a shower room.

An impressive ground floor hallway leads to the upper levels, while the heart of the home is an L-shaped living space that flows from a cosy sitting room to a snug, then the dining room.

Natural light pours in to these areas, and double doors open to a sizeable sun terrace with views over Ruswarp and the surrounding countryside.

The farmhouse-style kitchen with oak worktops and range oven is at this level, along with a w.c..

Two sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, with a feature oak gallery landing.

One bedroom has a balcony, with a lovely vista, and there's a house bathroom with a walk-in shower.

With a hillside setting, Chestnut House has an oak-framed open garage, and private parking for two cars with additional parking available on the driveway.

Landscaped flower beds, with lawn, stone paths and wrought iron railings form the garden, and there's a shed for storage.

Chestnut House, Ruswarp Bank, Whitby, is for sale at £575,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby,

tel. 01947 602626

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Chestnut House, Ruswarp Bank, Whitby An entrance hallway with light and warmth. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Chestnut House, Ruswarp Bank, Whitby The farmhouse style kitchen has a range oven. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Chestnut House, Ruswarp Bank, Whitby This versatile open living space has spectacular views. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Chestnut House, Ruswarp Bank, Whitby A versatile and spacious beamed room. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales