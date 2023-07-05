See the lovely rooms inside this grand property for sale in Bridlington

An opportunity to buy a sizeable period home with potential as a lifestyle property has arisen in Bridlington.

In a main location close to many amenities, the seven bedroom link-detached house in Westgate has the advantage of an annexe, and large gardens.

Large windows flood its sizeable rooms with natural light, often within French doors that lead out to the garden.

Its impressive accommodation includes a fitted kitchen, a reception room with feature fireplace, stove and period decorative detail, a spacious dining room with fireplace and stove, and built-in cabinets and shelving, then a comfortable library with decorative fireplace and stove.

Further to these is a sun room, a utility room, a cloakroom and a scullery.

Above on the first floor is an impressive bedroom with its own en suite, plus two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Two bedrooms and a w.c. are on the second floor.

The annexe has a ground floor kitchen then a first floor bedroom with sitting room, and a bathroom. Another bedroom is on the second floor.

Offers over £810,000 are invited for this property in ​Westgate, Bridlington, by Readysteadysold, Leeds​, and it is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Westgate, Bridlington A large living room with feature fireplace and French doors to outside. Photo: Readysteadysold, Leeds Photo Sales

2 . Westgate, Bridlington The dining room has built-in shelving and cabinets, and a large feature fireplace with stove. Photo: Readysteadysold, Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Westgate, Bridlington Another stylish reception room with fireplace and stove. Photo: Readysteadysold, Leeds Photo Sales

4 . Westgate, Bridlington A kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Readysteadysold, Leeds Photo Sales

