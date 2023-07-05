See the lovely rooms inside this grand property for sale in Bridlington
In a main location close to many amenities, the seven bedroom link-detached house in Westgate has the advantage of an annexe, and large gardens.
Large windows flood its sizeable rooms with natural light, often within French doors that lead out to the garden.
Its impressive accommodation includes a fitted kitchen, a reception room with feature fireplace, stove and period decorative detail, a spacious dining room with fireplace and stove, and built-in cabinets and shelving, then a comfortable library with decorative fireplace and stove.
Further to these is a sun room, a utility room, a cloakroom and a scullery.
Above on the first floor is an impressive bedroom with its own en suite, plus two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.
Two bedrooms and a w.c. are on the second floor.
The annexe has a ground floor kitchen then a first floor bedroom with sitting room, and a bathroom. Another bedroom is on the second floor.
Offers over £810,000 are invited for this property in Westgate, Bridlington, by Readysteadysold, Leeds, and it is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-contemporary-home-for-sale-in-the-heart-of-a-coveted-village-4206413
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-family-home-with-large-gardens-in-north-yorks-moors-country-4201614