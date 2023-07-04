Inside this contemporary home, for sale in the heart of a coveted village

This stylish yet economical home sits within a quiet spot in the heart of the appealing village of Hunmanby, with countryside stretching around it in all directions.

A bright, spacious and versatile interior is filled with natural light from large windows that feature throughout the property.

Open plan living on the ground floor includes a kitchen with living and dining areas, then there’s a further reception room that is equally suitable for use as a third bedroom.

In the sleek and modern kitchen, with breakfast bar, is a range of fitted units with high-end appliances.

There's an adjacent dining area, and also comfortable lounge space for family and friends to relax within the open plan arrangement.

The main bedroom on the ground floor has large picture windows, a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en suite bathroom. It also has access to the outdoor patio area with glass balustrade.

A mezzanine landing with glass balustrade on the first floor is currently used as a study area, and overlooks the open plan arrangement below. There is a spacious bedroom with en suite shower room.

An attractive garden and patio area provide outdoor relaxation space that's ideal for alfresco dining.

There is ample parking space on the driveway, along with an integral double garage.

Hunmanby is a sizeable village with shops, services and amenities, that is not far from the coast and beaches, including the beach at Hunmanby Gap. It is also within easy reach of Malton and its wide range of facilities and renowned eateries.

Burdock, 16a Malton Road, Hunmanby, Filey, is for sale with Carter Jonas, York, at an asking price of £599,999, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

For more information about the property, call the estate agents on 01904 558200.

