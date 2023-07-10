See this £3.5m country estate, for sale with farmhouse, cottage, farmland and forest

A character farmhouse and cottage, within what is described as an "easily managed, straightforward and fun agricultural and sporting estate", by estate agents Cundalls, is for sale at £3.5m.

The rural Wyedale Estate of around 275 acres has sporting rights owned over a further 714 acres, so extending to 989 acres in all.

With easy access to the A170, and to Scarborough, and to the market towns of Pickering and Malton, Wyedale High Farmhouse is surrounded by undulating countryside that fringes the North York Moors National Park, with the kind of stunning, far reaching views that you might expect.

There is plenty of potential for the development of an equestrian property, stud or training yard if so desired.

Having been worked as a traditional in-hand farming business, the land includes a mixed arable cropping area of 122.4 acres predominantly comprising winter wheat, winter and spring barley, beans and potatoes, with 71 acres of grassland that has a grazing licence, with the grass crop sold annually for sheep grazing to a local farmer.

Woodland of around 81.5 acres is mainly deciduous and there is a wooded valley with rhododendrons, bluebells and wildflowers.A pheasant and partridge shoot has historically provided around 12 days shooting per annum.

The five-bedroom farmhouse has several reception rooms with feature fireplaces, and a beamed dining kitchen with an exposed stone wall and fitted units, while Keepers Cottage is a three-bedroom barn conversion with private grounds and outbuildings. There are lawned gardens with planted beds.

There are further traditional farm buildings that have great potential for development, subject to relevant planning permissions.

Wyedale, Brompton by Sawdon, Scarborough, is for sale as a whole, by private treaty, for a guide price of £3,500,000, with Cundalls, Malton.

Call the estate agents on 01653 697820 for more information.

