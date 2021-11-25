See this 'Spanish villa' type home with amazing sea views and its own bar, for sale near Scarborough

With open, spacious rooms, its large sun terrace to the front is a special feature but it has many other plus points to consider.

Its size, versatility and layout lend itself to family life, with several floors. There is also an entertainment area housing a full size snooker table, and a bar complete with bar stools, corner seating and drinks tables.

The lower ground floor from the hallway includes a double bedroom with shower cubicle, a single bedroom, the 30ft entertainment room and bar, a wc and utilityroom. There is also access to the double garage and workshop.

A living room, dining room and conservatory are on the upper ground floor, with the dining kitchen thart has a central island and patio doors leading out to the sun terrace, plus a double bedroom and bathroom.

To the first floor is a master bedroom suite with built in furniture, stunning sea views and an en-suite shower room, and a further single bedroom.

The driveway and garage give off street parking space. A charming, front walled garden has colourful borders and a staircase up to the formal front door.

There's a sheltered and private terraced garden with a small lawn,planted borders and a summerhouse to the rear of the property.

In an elevated position just outside Osgodby village, South Bay View, Filey Road, Scarborough is for sale with Andrew Cowen Estate Agency, priced £550,000. Call 01723 377707 for more details.

1. An attractive frontage The driveway up to the villa style home in its elevated position. Photo Sales

2. A stylish conservatory or sun lounge A roomy addition to the home that is perfect for relaxation or entertaining guests. Photo Sales

3. The modern dining kitchen A spacious kitchen has a central island unit, and patio doors that lead out to the sun terrace. Photo Sales

4. Anyone for a game of snooker.... The large games or entertainment area within the property. Photo Sales