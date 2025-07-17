Simply stunning: Inside this bright, modern home that looks right out over the sea

With four good size bedrooms, two reception rooms and a modern kitchen​ with diner, the property also features a stunning front balcony.

​Solar panels​ are a​n eco-friendly addition that benefit the environment ​while help​ing to reduc​e energy bills​.

​An inner lobby then hallway with w.c. off lead in to the spacious home.

​The double aspect​, bay-fronted ​ lounge, with ​sea views​, has an electric fire with wood surround, and stripped floorboards. ​French doors ​lead out to the garden.

​Along with a sizeable dining room is the kitchen with diner, again overlooking the sea. It has fitted units with granite worktops, an electric double oven and hob, and an integrated dishwasher.

​A utility room has a door to the garden, as does a side porch that also has access to the garage.

From a first floor gallery landing with built-in cupboards are bi-folding doors to the outer balcony, that has glass balustrades to maximise the coastal views.

Two front-facing and two rear-facing double bedrooms are at this level, with a w.c., and a modern bathroom that includes a jacuzzi style bath, and a washbasin vanity unit.

Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, one also having a washbasin, and the front facing rooms have exceptional vistas.

​Private parking extends to the front and side of the property, and there is a large, walled and lawned rear garden with a paved patio and filled borders.

Further facilities include a summerhouse and a greenhouse.

​The garage or workshop has as electric roller door, ​with power and lighting.

The bungalow​ is close to the Belvedere golf club, ​the harbour, Bridlington Spa, and many more facilities.

​Belt estate agents describe the property ​as a ​"rare gem in Bridlington, combining spacious living with stunning views and ample parking​ - perfect for those seeking a tranquil retreat by the sea while being close to local amenities​".

​This home in Belvedere Parade, Bridlington, is for sale at £650,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

1 . Belvedere Parade, Bridlington A bright hallway with feature staircase and gallery landing. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Belvedere Parade, Bridlington A sleek and well equipped modern kitchen with diner has views over the sea. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Belvedere Parade, Bridlington The bay fronted lounge has French doors out to the rear garden. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales