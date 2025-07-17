Simply stunning: Inside this bright, modern home that looks right out over the sea

With four good size bedrooms, two reception rooms and a modern kitchen with diner, the property also features a stunning front balcony.
Solar panels are an eco-friendly addition that benefit the environment while helping to reduce energy bills.
An inner lobby then hallway with w.c. off lead in to the spacious home.
The double aspect, bay-fronted lounge, with sea views, has an electric fire with wood surround, and stripped floorboards. French doors lead out to the garden.
Along with a sizeable dining room is the kitchen with diner, again overlooking the sea. It has fitted units with granite worktops, an electric double oven and hob, and an integrated dishwasher.
A utility room has a door to the garden, as does a side porch that also has access to the garage.
From a first floor gallery landing with built-in cupboards are bi-folding doors to the outer balcony, that has glass balustrades to maximise the coastal views.
Two front-facing and two rear-facing double bedrooms are at this level, with a w.c., and a modern bathroom that includes a jacuzzi style bath, and a washbasin vanity unit.
Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, one also having a washbasin, and the front facing rooms have exceptional vistas.
Private parking extends to the front and side of the property, and there is a large, walled and lawned rear garden with a paved patio and filled borders.
Further facilities include a summerhouse and a greenhouse.
The garage or workshop has as electric roller door, with power and lighting.
The bungalow is close to the Belvedere golf club, the harbour, Bridlington Spa, and many more facilities.
Belt estate agents describe the property as a "rare gem in Bridlington, combining spacious living with stunning views and ample parking - perfect for those seeking a tranquil retreat by the sea while being close to local amenities".
This home in Belvedere Parade, Bridlington, is for sale at £650,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.
