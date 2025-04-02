The stunning Sleights property has wrap-around gardens.The stunning Sleights property has wrap-around gardens.
Inside super-spacious, updated home for sale in lovely village near Whitby

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:18 BST
This stone-clad, 1912 home is set over three floors and features high ceilings and large windows.

​Carefully and fully refurbished over 20 years, Kamsahd is configured to provide ideal family and entertaining space, but could be suited to many other purposes.

​An entrance porch with Victorian tiles leads through ​to a reception hall​ with rear porch and garden access.

Bright sitting and dining rooms both​ display large bay windows and feature fireplaces, the former ​with a log effect gas fire​.

​A dual-aspect music room ​has a large, rear bay window​, while the spacious kitchen​ has fitted units and integrated appliances.

The breakfast room, ​with an Aga, has bespoke storage, and dining space.

​An inner hall with cloakroom​ and shower room​, ​leads to a vast split-level utility, gym​ or boot room​, with doors to front and rear​.

On the first floor a split-level landing ​has a sliding door to a​n enclosed balcony​, and ​leads to the main ​bay-fronted bedroom with washbasin, three further double bedrooms, of which two have ​washbasins, and all with fitted storage​.

​A triple-aspect study, a family bathroom and a shower room​ complete this level.

The property’s remaining double bedroom is on the vaulted second floor, with a spacious yoga room or bedroom, and a large loft​.

On its corner plot, the property is approached through twin stone pillars to a side driveway with parking. The wrap-around lawned garden has well-stocked borders, flower beds, and hedging.

There are numerous seating areas, a garden pond, a summer house, shed, a paved side-terrace and a raised decked terrace with views towards the moors.

​Kamsahd, The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby, YO22 5BS, is for sale at £825,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

An overview of the front aspect of the detached home, with its front lawned garden.

The hallway, with wooden floor, has front and rear porches with outdoor access.

The hallway, with wooden floor, has front and rear porches with outdoor access.

A bay-fronted sitting room with feature fireplace.

A bay-fronted sitting room with feature fireplace.

This bay-fronted reception room is currently used as a music room.

This bay-fronted reception room is currently used as a music room.

This bay-fronted reception room is currently used as a music room. Photo: JAMES WARD

