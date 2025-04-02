Inside super-spacious, updated home for sale in lovely village near Whitby

​Carefully and fully refurbished over 20 years, Kamsahd is configured to provide ideal family and entertaining space, but could be suited to many other purposes.

​An entrance porch with Victorian tiles leads through ​to a reception hall​ with rear porch and garden access.

Bright sitting and dining rooms both​ display large bay windows and feature fireplaces, the former ​with a log effect gas fire​.

​A dual-aspect music room ​has a large, rear bay window​, while the spacious kitchen​ has fitted units and integrated appliances.

The breakfast room, ​with an Aga, has bespoke storage, and dining space.

​An inner hall with cloakroom​ and shower room​, ​leads to a vast split-level utility, gym​ or boot room​, with doors to front and rear​.

On the first floor a split-level landing ​has a sliding door to a​n enclosed balcony​, and ​leads to the main ​bay-fronted bedroom with washbasin, three further double bedrooms, of which two have ​washbasins, and all with fitted storage​.

​A triple-aspect study, a family bathroom and a shower room​ complete this level.

The property’s remaining double bedroom is on the vaulted second floor, with a spacious yoga room or bedroom, and a large loft​.

On its corner plot, the property is approached through twin stone pillars to a side driveway with parking. The wrap-around lawned garden has well-stocked borders, flower beds, and hedging.

There are numerous seating areas, a garden pond, a summer house, shed, a paved side-terrace and a raised decked terrace with views towards the moors.

​Kamsahd, The Avenue, Sleights, Whitby, YO22 5BS, is for sale at £825,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

