Peek inside this large and lovely home for sale in a Scarborough village

This stone detached property is one of timeless character, that stands within lawned sizeable gardens in an attractive village setting.

Its spacious accommodation over three floors includes seven bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms, with many displaying special features such as exposed beams, original fireplaces and sash windows.

Eastgate House is a Grade ll listed property with a corner location in Seamer village.

Its interior is described as "well laid out and versatile accommodation that is well presented throughout, while sympathetic to the age and character of the property," by the estate agent handling the sale.

Its ground floor has an entrance hall with lovely stained glass windows and a feature staircase to the levels above, with a bright and newly installed kitchen, a useful pantry, a dining room, then a large lounge and living room.

A master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and two further bedrooms are on the first floor, with a house bathroom that features a deep, free-standing bath tub, while above on the second floor are four bedrooms plus a single or dressing room, with a stylish shower room.

Each bedroom has individual style, some with original fireplaces or window seats, and there is scope within them for alternative use such as a playroom or a home office if desired.

A large decked patio area and a summer house are features within the enclosed lawned gardens that stretch to the side of and behind the house.

There is parking space for a number of vehicles on the gated driveway, and a detached garage.

Eastgate House, Eastgate, Seamer, is priced at £475,000 with Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough.

Call 01723 670004 for further information.

