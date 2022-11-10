These three detached bungalows are all for sale in Bridlington now

These bungalows with gardens are all currently on the market in Bridlington.

With four bedrooms, one such property at Laburnum Court has a large and bright lounge with a feature fireplace and a bay window. Other highlights include a fully fitted cream gloss kitchen with granite work surfaces, integrated appliances and a central island with breakfast bar.

A landing doubles as an office, and all four bedrooms are doubles. There's a fully tiled bathroom and a shower room with double walk-in shower.

This bungalow at Laburnum Court, Bridlington, has a garden with a mix of trees, shrubs and plants, and water features. It is priced £385,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents. Call 01262 676273 for details.

On the south side of Bridlington is a stylish three double bedroom bungalow with an open plan kitchen with diner, a bay window lounge, a spacious hallway, a shower room and a house bathroom.

Described by the selling agents as a "well presented, superb family home" this bungalow with driveway and garage has an enclosed, lawned and well maintained garden with a section of raised decking.

The Cardigan Road, Bridlington, property is priced at £399,995 by the Harris Shields Collection, tel. 01262 601704.

Another larger style, four bedroom detached bungalow is for sale on Harland Road, in a north side location.

To the front of the property is parking space, and a raised garden area with planters, while to the rear is a raised and tiered, paved and gravel garden with seating areas.

Its interior includes an entrance hall, and a lounge with feature fireplace and bay window. The fitted kitchen includes a range of appliances, then there's a dining room with French doors to the garden.

There are two ground floor bedrooms and a modern shower room with a double shower cubicle. Two further bedrooms and a shower room are accessed from the landing.

This bungalow in Harland Road, Bridlington, is for sale with Ullyotts estate agents, with an asking price of £325,000. Call 01262 401401 for details.

All the above properties are advertised on Rightmove property portal, www.rightmove.co.uk

