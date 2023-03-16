This 2010 family home is up for sale in an esteemed Scarborough village.

A detached family home with a private garden has come on to the market in the ever-popular village of Scalby.

The Old Nurseries is a stone-built property with attractive gardens and off-street parking.

Its accommodation in the main comprises an entrance hall, a modern kitchen and diner with a utility room, a lounge, and three double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite.

The entrance hall has a feature glass balustrade, and leads to the kitchen and dining room, from where you can access the utility with washer and dryer.

Within the stylish kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, and integrated appliances that include an electric oven and hob, a microwave, dishwasher and full size fridge and freezer.

Through double doors is the spacious lounge with a large window and feature fireplace with a gas fire.

A ground floor cloakroom and w.c. completes the ground floor rooms.

Above is the first floor landing with loft access and all three bedrooms, including the sizeable master bedroom with en-suite that has a double size rainfall shower unit.

The family bathroom is particularly spacious, with both bath and shower.

There are two lawned gardens, one with hedging and the other with feature lighting and patio areas, that is fenced and gated.

A rear courtyard has off-street parking.

Scalby is a thriving community, north of Scarborough, with a wide range of amenities, and walking and cycling trails on the doorstep.

The Old Nurseries, South Street, Scalby, is for sale at £485,000, with Colin Ellis estate agents, Scarborough.

Call 01723 363565 for more information.

