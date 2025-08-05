This beautifully presented country home for sale oozes comfort and style

The attractive family-size property offers versatile interior space, and has private parking on its driveway for multiple vehicles.

Within the home is a spacious main lounge with beams to the ceiling, that features a cosy log burner for cooler evenings.

A well appointed, sizeable kitchen with fitted units includes an integrated oven and hob, and provides ample space for a larger style dining table and chairs.

Ceiling beams add rusticity and there are doors out to the garden.

There's a separate, elegant dining room for when entertaining guests.

The property has two separate studies or office spaces, making this the ideal environment for those working from home, or with a need for flexible extra rooms.

A second sitting room, also featuring a log burner, offers another peaceful living space, then completing the ground level is a practical and useful utility room, and a w.c..

There are four good size bedrooms on the first floor, including an impressive main suite.

The latter has a luxury en suite bathroom with both bath and shower, and facilities are similarly stylish in the family bathroom that has a contemporary walk-in shower unit.

The landing, bedrooms and contemporary bathrooms all have ceiling beams: wood features strongly throughout the property, along with exposed brickwork.

With a lawned front garden bordered with established bushes, shrubs and trees, and a private rear garden with an attractive, sheltered patio area right outside the home, the property has exceptional space for al fresco dining and entertaining in the warmer months of the year.

​This property in Main Street, Ruston Parva, Driffield​, is currently for sale at a price of £565,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

