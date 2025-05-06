This beautifully situated farm property with special features is for sale near Whitby

With its unique setting, and elevated position giving panoramic views across its own land and National Park countryside, High Gill Beck Farm provides plenty of scope for development.
Its extensive range of outbuildings include a double garage, barn, workshop and further garage.
An entrance porch leads in to the farmhouse and a dual-aspect kitchen with integrated appliances. A double cast iron wood-burning stove with stone surround also serves the living room.
There's a utility room with exterior door, and a cloakroom.
The living room too is dual-aspect with a charming window seat, and the wood-burner.
Windows in the sitting room have wooden shutters, and another cast iron wood-burning stove sits on a slate hearth with stone surround.
A conservatory with stone-flagged floor has heat and electricity.
From the dual-aspect landing, with loft and airing cupboard, are three bedrooms, the first of which has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timber beams, and steps to an en suite bathroom.
A dressing room with versatile space has fitted wardrobes.
There are two further bedrooms with stunning views, and a family bathroom has a roll-top bath, and corner shower with brass fittings within its suite.
High Gill Beck Farm has a private driveway, with hardstanding for parking. To the front are lawned gardens, a stone path and herbaceous borders.
The double garage has light and electricity.
South-east of the farm is a pretty broad leaf glade that is a haven for flora, fauna and wildlife.
A summerhouse and seating area here overlook Gill Beck.
High Gill Beck Farm, Glaisdale, Whitby, is priced at £795,000, with BoultonCooper, Malton, tel. 01653 692151.
