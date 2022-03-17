Converted within part of a former church building on a corner site, this property has both character and colour.

A communal entry with a door phone system leads in to the main hallway complete with a stained glass window, a gallery landing, beamed ceiling and a stone floor.

The maisonette with private entry has its own hallway with wood effect flooring.

Its two double bedrooms are at ground level, one with an en suite facility that includes a corner bath and shower, and the main bathroom with a full suite.

Stairs lead up to first floor level and an impressive living room with vaulted beams and a church window.

A feature stone arch links this room to the dining area, again with statement window and ceiling beams.

Within the kitchen, that is large enough for a table and chairs, are oak effect units with integrated appliances that include an electric oven and gas hob, fridge and freezer, a washing machine and a dishwasher.

This property has gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows throughout.

Communal lawned gardens are maintained by the leasehold management company.

The property in Trinity Church Court, Trinity Road, Scarborough, is for sale with Reeds Rains, who invite offers over £200,000.

Call 01723 365335 for more information.

