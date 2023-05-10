News you can trust since 1882
The impressive frontage of the property, that is set well back from the road.
The impressive frontage of the property, that is set well back from the road.

This grand home with stunning gardens has an annexe, and so much potential...

The Grange was originally built in 1938 as a doctor's residence with a surgery, then later was adapted to become a full family home.

By Sally Burton
Published 10th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:21 BST

With six bedrooms, it has a ground floor annexe with a private entrance that adds to its interest, and provides potential for many different uses.

Arranged over three floors, the property has two reception rooms with feature fireplaces and attractive bay windows that fill the rooms with natural light.

There’s a beamed breakfast kitchen with fitted units and a central island, and a good size conservatory of flexible use.

In the annexe is a hallway, a front reception room, a bathroom and a versatile room suitable as a bedroom or alternative.

Four bedrooms on the first floor of the main house are doubles, and include a main bedroom with an en suite facility and a dressing area.

There are two bathrooms and a w.c. at this level.

Another two bedrooms and an attic, used for storage, are on the second floor.

Along with extensive lawned and south-facing gardens there is a sizeable patio, ideal for the summer months and for entertaining family and friends, and an additional upper decorative terrace overlooking the rear garden.

There are far reaching views from the upper floors of the house.

To the front there is plenty of private parking space in the grounds, with the house being set well back from the road.

Leafy Hackness Road is on Scarborough's north side, within easy striking distance of a wide range of facilities, from schools to shops to eateries, and a local bus route to town close at hand.

The Grange, Hackness Road, Scarborough, is priced at £700,000, and is for sale with Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 670004 for more information.

The stunning rear view of the property, as seen from its extensive lawned garden, that is south-facing.

1. The Grange, Hackness Road, Scarborough

The stunning rear view of the property, as seen from its extensive lawned garden, that is south-facing.

A spacious and lovely conservatory offers versatile use.

2. The Grange, Hackness Road, Scarborough

A spacious and lovely conservatory offers versatile use.

An impressive hallway with multiple windows.

3. The Grange, Hackness Road, Scarborough

An impressive hallway with multiple windows.

The beamed kitchen with diner has fitted units with a central island.

4. The Grange, Hackness Road, Scarborough

The beamed kitchen with diner has fitted units with a central island.

