The front view of the village property that is currently for sale.
The front view of the village property that is currently for sale.

This village home for sale near Bempton Cliffs has had a major facelift

A detached village home has come on to the market, with the unusual benefit of a triple garage.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th May 2023, 12:55 BST

The fully refurbished, three-bedroom property is in a great location within the village of Bempton, being close to the RSPB coastal reserve of Bempton Cliffs, and with Flamborough, Bridlington, Filey, and Sewerby all within easy reach.

With a larger interior than might be imagined from outside, the house has an entrance hall leading to the modern kitchen and diner, with a central island, fitted units and integrated appliances.

The kitchen and diner has access to the rear garden, so ideal for entertaining.

A comfortable lounge with a feature fireplace and French doors to outside, and a second reception room add to the ground floor facilities.

Upstairs are three sizeable bedrooms, and the family bathroom that includes both bath and a separate shower. There's also a handy storage room.

The driveway to the front of the triple garage provides plenty of parking space, and there is flexible space within the garage, that could be utilised as a large workshop or alternative.

There is a low maintenance, walled patio garden to the rear.

Offers over £390,000 are invited for this property in St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington, for sale with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A modern, open plan kitchen with a central island, fitted units and integrated appliances.

1. St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington

A modern, open plan kitchen with a central island, fitted units and integrated appliances.

The lounge ha a feature fireplace and French doors to the garden.

2. St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington

The lounge ha a feature fireplace and French doors to the garden.

The dining room of the house.

3. St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington

The dining room of the house.

One of the property's three bedrooms.

4. St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington

One of the property's three bedrooms.

