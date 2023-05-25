This village home for sale near Bempton Cliffs has had a major facelift
The fully refurbished, three-bedroom property is in a great location within the village of Bempton, being close to the RSPB coastal reserve of Bempton Cliffs, and with Flamborough, Bridlington, Filey, and Sewerby all within easy reach.
With a larger interior than might be imagined from outside, the house has an entrance hall leading to the modern kitchen and diner, with a central island, fitted units and integrated appliances.
The kitchen and diner has access to the rear garden, so ideal for entertaining.
A comfortable lounge with a feature fireplace and French doors to outside, and a second reception room add to the ground floor facilities.
Upstairs are three sizeable bedrooms, and the family bathroom that includes both bath and a separate shower. There's also a handy storage room.
The driveway to the front of the triple garage provides plenty of parking space, and there is flexible space within the garage, that could be utilised as a large workshop or alternative.
There is a low maintenance, walled patio garden to the rear.
Offers over £390,000 are invited for this property in St Michael's Walk, Bempton, Bridlington, for sale with Hunters estate agents, Bridlington, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
