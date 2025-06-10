Unusual cottage with orchard, buildings and great potential hits market at £750,000

With ​the four​-bedroom property​ that includes a three​-bedroom cottage,​ and a modern one​-bedroom annexe, ​is a versatile commercial unit, ​several outbuildings, and a stunning walled orchard garde​n, within a setting of beautiful countryside.

​It could appeal to anyone seeking a lifestyle change, ​a property with investment potential, or space for multi-generational living​.

The impressive four-bedroom home features a farmhouse-style kitchen, dining area and sun lounge, with exposed beams and barn doors.

A further reception room displays cottage-style features, with a cosy wood burner. Three double bedrooms include a spacious main bedroom and a bathroom with both bath and shower.

A modern, ground floor annexe with one bedroom has an open plan living​ kitchen with integrated appliances and feature log burner, ​a utility room, ​and a wet room with ​a Closimat toilet, monsoon shower ​and freestanding dryer.

The commercial unit could become a residential conversion, and has a large ground floor commercial space with original parquet oak flooring, and four rooms above. It carried planning permission for residential use previously.

​Further to this are two large workshops or storage barns, and a detached stone granary with the potential to be converted to a two-bedroom cottage.

A private courtyard has parking for up to six vehicles, and there's a lovely walled orchard garden of just under an acre, with mature fruit trees and views over open countryside.

This property in High Street, Snainton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £750,000, with Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough, tel. 01723 341557.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire Country views stretch beyond the Snainton property, as far as the eye can see. Photo: Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . High Street, Snainton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The kitchen diner is beamed with a tiled floor. Photo: Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough Photo Sales