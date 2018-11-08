A64 near Malton to close again this weekend

The second of three planned closures of part of the A64 will be in place this weekend.

The road between Crambeck and Low Hutton will be closed from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday to allow workers to resurface the road.

A third road closure will be in place next weekend, from Friday 16 to Monday 19 November.

Here are the diversions recommended by Highways England for those travelling to and from the coast.

Coastliner bus service will also be affected. See their diverted timetable here.

Maintenance road works on the A64 started in October.

