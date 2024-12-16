Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras hammer close rivals Crazy Gang 8-1
Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas were unbeaten and Peter Clarkson shot a brace, Gavin Smithies replying, writes Tony Wigley.
Barracudas were ruthless as they beat James Builders 8-1, with hat-tricks from Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley and a Roy Hill double.
Jacob James scored a singles win in reply.
The Vikings soared up to fifth after an emphatic 8-1 triumph over Tornadoes.
Robert Deegan and Tom Ryan claimed maximums and Julian James a double, Ian McKenna scored a single for sixth-placed Tornadoes.
Division Two pacesetters Air Benders tasted defeat against James Gang when they lost a close match 5-4.
Joe Plant claimed a double plus singles from John Ockenden and Tom Ryan, but James Gang prevailed thanks to a Harrison James treble and a Jacob James brace. Air Benders are now just two points clear of The James Gang.
Spin Doctors retained third position after a 5-4 victory over The Avengers, Tony Miller scored a treble and Paul Harper added a double. Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton replied for Avengers.
Quality Service remain fourth after beating Mad Batters 6-3, Kevin Raynor claimed an excellent hat-trick, a brace from Sandie Edwards and a single from Dave Brown. Robert Deegan and Simon Bekker replied for Batters.
Neil Thomas and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.