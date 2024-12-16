Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras hammer close rivals Crazy Gang 8-1

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photos by Tony Wigley

Division One leaders Cobras defeated close rivals Crazy Gang 8-1 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas were unbeaten and Peter Clarkson shot a brace, Gavin Smithies replying, writes Tony Wigley.

Barracudas were ruthless as they beat James Builders 8-1, with hat-tricks from Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley and a Roy Hill double.

Jacob James scored a singles win in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photos by Tony Wigley

The Vikings soared up to fifth after an emphatic 8-1 triumph over Tornadoes.

Robert Deegan and Tom Ryan claimed maximums and Julian James a double, Ian McKenna scored a single for sixth-placed Tornadoes.

Division Two pacesetters Air Benders tasted defeat against James Gang when they lost a close match 5-4.

Joe Plant claimed a double plus singles from John Ockenden and Tom Ryan, but James Gang prevailed thanks to a Harrison James treble and a Jacob James brace. Air Benders are now just two points clear of The James Gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Table Tennis League action JAMES BUILDERS, L/R; Harrison James, Jacob James, Amelie James, currently fourth in division one. Photo by Tony Wigley

Spin Doctors retained third position after a 5-4 victory over The Avengers, Tony Miller scored a treble and Paul Harper added a double. Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton replied for Avengers.

Quality Service remain fourth after beating Mad Batters 6-3, Kevin Raynor claimed an excellent hat-trick, a brace from Sandie Edwards and a single from Dave Brown. Robert Deegan and Simon Bekker replied for Batters.

Neil Thomas and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.