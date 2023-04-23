Police call for witnesses after 'violent altercation' in Scarborough leaves youth needing hospital treatment

The incident happened in a park close to the Sainsbury’s on Wykeham Street where a large group of youths had gathered at around 6.30pm.

In a statement on their website, North Yorkshire Police confirm three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident and that they are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the clash.

“We are appealing for witnesses and information following a violent altercation in Scarborough,” it reads.

“At about 6.30pm on Friday 21 April, a large group of youths congregated in the park at the side of Sainsbury's on Wykeham Street.

“An altercation occurred between a number of these individuals, and at least one male teenage victim suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

“Three teenagers have been arrested in connect with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing. We currently believe that this is an isolated incident between the people involved, and that there is no risk to the wider public.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or can provide any information to assist the investigation, to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 307 Matthew Philpott, or email [email protected] Please quote reference number 12230071254 when passing information.

The force has also asked that people refrain from sharing videos of the incident that have started to appear on social media.