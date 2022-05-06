All three were seen ignoring a traffic regulation order, made by North Yorkshire County Council, which prohibits vehicles with a maximum gross weight of more than 7.5 tonnes from using Highfield Road in Malton at certain times of day, to help to safeguard children and adults or carers travelling to or from primary schools in the vicinity.

That means heavier vehicles should not use the road between 8.30am and 9am or between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.

However, a hearing at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 5 was told that North Yorkshire trading standards officers conducted monitoring exercises during September last year and witnessed three heavy goods vehicles using the road during the restricted afternoon period.

Traffic regulation signs are clearly marked for Highfield Road in Malton.

David Thomas Ewbank, of Meadowfield, Bedale, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 32 tonnes, was fined £548 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Martin Wood, of High Street, Gilling West, Richmond, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 44 tonnes, was fined £530 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Ashton Ogden, of Twin Pike Way, Wigginton, York, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 44 tonnes, was fined £699 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.

Jo Boutflower, Head of Business and Consumer Services at the county council, said: “The restrictions are well signposted and we would ask HGV drivers to respect the weight limit during those very limited school travel times in order to keep our residents, and particularly young children, safe.

“The fines imposed by the court show how seriously the magistrates view these breaches.”