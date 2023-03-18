News you can trust since 1882
Uninsured takeaway delivery driver from Filey banned from driving after being caught in the act by police

A man from Filey has been banned from the roads for 12 months for not being insured to deliver takeaway food in his own car.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT- 2 min read

Nathan Edward Blue Gothard, 33, of Scarborough Road, received the disqualification at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 16.

He was also hit with a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

Gothard had been found guilty of the insurance offence in his absence on February 14.

An uninsured takeaway delivery driver from Filey has been banned from driving after being caught in the act by police
Officers from the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team had spotted him in his green three-door Ford Focus on the A165 near Primrose Valley at 10.45pm on July 15 last year.

He was adamant that he had obtained business use insurance that covers the delivery of food.

However, when checks were carried out with his insurance company, they confirmed that Gothard had been denied this cover as it is a risk they do not offer to insure.

This was a repeat offence as he was also caught at the same location on June 24 last year.

On that occasion he initially denied he had been delivering food to the holiday park, saying that he had been to Bridlington.

Unluckily for him, the officer had observed him entering and leaving the location.

They also found food delivery bags on the passenger seat and footwell of his car.

He received seven points on his licence when he appeared at court on January 31.

Gothard’s driving, particularly complaints about the loud exhaust on his car, also got him into trouble in October last year when he received a £440 fine for causing excessive noise.

PC Jamie Manson, of the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Nathan Gothard clearly does not abide by the law when it comes to driving and he has rightly received a considerable disqualification.

“This is a stark warning to other food delivery drivers that we will be looking out for potential offenders who think they can operate without the required insurance cover.”

