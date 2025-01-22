Deb Callaghan put Danby 1s ahead at Marton Furness.

​The year began with a dramatic clash for Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s with a 1-1 draw at Marton Furness in bitterly cold conditions.

​Danby began with first pushback and controlled the flow of the game from the outset. Quick passing lead to a strong strike from Kath Hogarth from the top of the circle with a touch in from Deb Callaghan putting Danby in the lead within two minutes.

Danby settled into their rhythm utilising the width of the field to their advantage however coming up unlucky with attempts on goal. Rosie Hogarth showed some strong interceptions moving play up the pitch for Danby.

However, some powerful balls from Marton which were saved by keeper Josie Bowes and some attacking push from Marton Furness led to an unlucky short corner at the end of the first half. Unfortunately, Danby conceded bringing the score to 1-1 at half-time.

Both teams began the second half fighting. Danby set off to a good start commanding possession with some excellent runs down the wing from Izzy Hogarth connecting with left upfront Chloe Orrell and centre-forward Katie Hodgson. Unfortunately the latter was fouled at the top of the attacking circle and injured putting pressure onto Danby.

The visitors held possession well in the second half. Midfielders Nikki Graham and Alice Hogarth worked tirelessly playing the ball down the right wing. Marton had some strong counter-attacks which were calmly dealt with by Danby’s defence Christine Tarrant and Emma Hare.

Overall, an excellent team performance from Danby working well as a team with an unfortunate result which did not reflect the game.