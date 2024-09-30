The flood alert will be in place from 6pm til 9pm tonight. Photo: Richard Ponter.

An amber ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey- here is all you need to know.

The alert will be in place from 6pm this evening (September 30) and 9pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. This flood alert has been issued due to the combination of wind-driven tides and windblown spray on the coast today.

Flooding of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has said: “Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

A flood alert has also been issued for Bridlington, visit here for more information.

A yellow rain warning is also in place today across the Yorkshire coast, adding to the risk of flood. Visit here to find out more.