Flood alert affecting Whitby, Scarborough and Filey issued by Environment Agency
The alert will be in place from 6pm this evening (September 30) and 9pm tonight.
The warning covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.
The North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. This flood alert has been issued due to the combination of wind-driven tides and windblown spray on the coast today.
Flooding of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible.
The Environment Agency has said: “Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”
A flood alert has also been issued for Bridlington, visit here for more information.
A yellow rain warning is also in place today across the Yorkshire coast, adding to the risk of flood. Visit here to find out more.
