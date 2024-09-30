Flood alert affecting Whitby, Scarborough and Filey issued by Environment Agency

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 13:25 BST
The flood alert will be in place from 6pm til 9pm tonight. Photo: Richard Ponter.The flood alert will be in place from 6pm til 9pm tonight. Photo: Richard Ponter.
The flood alert will be in place from 6pm til 9pm tonight. Photo: Richard Ponter.
An amber ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey- here is all you need to know.

The alert will be in place from 6pm this evening (September 30) and 9pm tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

The North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. This flood alert has been issued due to the combination of wind-driven tides and windblown spray on the coast today.

Flooding of low-lying land, promenades and roads is possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has said: “Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

A flood alert has also been issued for Bridlington, visit here for more information.

A yellow rain warning is also in place today across the Yorkshire coast, adding to the risk of flood. Visit here to find out more.

Related topics:North SeaWhitbyFileyEnvironment AgencyScarboroughBridlingtonYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.