Met Office issues another yellow weather warning for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The weather warning is currently set to be in place from 8am this morning (September 30) and will continue all day and through the night until 3am Tuesday morning (October 1).
The warning covers most of Eastern England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption on Monday and Tuesday.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
The Met Office said: “An area of rain, heavy in places, will affect parts of the north-east Midlands and east and northeast England during Monday, before clearing overnight. There is significant uncertainty in the amount of rainfall and location of the largest totals, but 20-40 mm of rain could fall quite widely with a chance that a few places could see 60-80 mm. Strong northeasterly winds will accompany the rain.”
Flood alerts have also been issued today for Whitby and Scarborough, as well as Bridlington.
Visit here for more on the Whitby and Scarborough flood alert
Visit here for more on the Bridlington flood alert
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.