Flood alert issued for Bridlington today- Here’s what you need to know

A flood alert affecting Bridlington will be in place from 4:30pm this afternoon (September 30) until 9:30pm tonight. Photo courtesy of Christian Brash.

An amber ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington.

The alert is in place from 4:30pm today (September 30) and will be active until 9.30pm tonight.

This flood alert has been issued due to the combination of wave action and windblown spray on the coast today.

The warning covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

Areas particularly at risk in this area include Bridlington South Pier and the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

The Environment Agency has said: “We will continue to monitor levels closely. Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

A further flood alert has been issued for the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. Visit here for more information.

Adding to the flood risk, a yellow rain warning is in place across the entire Yorkshire coast today, including Bridlington. It is set to be in place until 3am October 1. Visit here to find out more.

Visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/?v=map-live&lyr=mv,ts,tw,ta&ext=-11.074444,49.93027,7.119657,55.84093 to check other areas affected by flood warnings.