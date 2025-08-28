LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Thursday August 28 10am - Latest update from the fire service
Today (August 28), there are ten NYFRS appliances at the scene of the fire, which is near RAF Fylingdales.
A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We continue to be at the scene with partner agencies. They are working hard on containing the fire by firefighting, hotspotting and adding fire breaks. A helicopter is again in use today. “We continue to ask people to avoid the area and not travel there to take photos and drone footage. This is an ongoing operational incident and we want to make sure our crews, partners and the public stay safe.
“Please don’t ignore road closure or public right of way closure signs, these are in place for safety reasons. “There may be smoke in the area – if you’re affected by it please keep doors and windows closed and follow the advice here https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/…/community-risks-wildfire. “The cause of the fire has not been established at this time.”