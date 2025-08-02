North Yorkshire Police investigating sudden death of woman at Sandsend

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at Sandsend.

At 11.01am today, emergency services were alerted to Sandsend, near Whitby, following reports of a woman’s body below the cliffs behind the main car park.

Teams from the police, ambulance, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service attended.

The woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm and the scene was reopened at 2.15pm following extensive enquiries.

It has been confirmed that the woman is aged in her 50s and from the local area.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers, are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12250143585.