Police make fresh appeal following tragic death of James Roberts in Scarborough

Two weeks on from an incident which resulted in the death of a man in Scarborough, investigating officers are continuing to urge witnesses to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police has had a positive response so far from members of the public, who have provided important information since the incident in the early hours of Saturday March 8.

Anyone else who has any information that could assist the investigation is urged to make contact straight away.

A collision occurred just before 1.45am on Saturday March 8, involving a car and a man on Silver Street in the town centre.

Tragically, 24-year-old James Roberts, from Alne, suffered fatal injuries.

His family paid tribute to him and said the world “seemed significantly darker” without him.

Three men were arrested in connection with his death – one has since appeared in court charged with murder; the other two have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Supt Graeme Wright, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We have had a good response from members of the public, and we’re grateful for the important information they have provided us so far.

"However, there may be other people who saw or heard something but have not yet contacted the police.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial.

"So if you were in the area of Silver Street, St Thomas Street, Castle Road and North Marine Road in Scarborough between 1am and 2am pm Saturday 8 March, you may still be able to assist our investigation.”

Please contact North Yorkshire Police, either by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12250041634, or visiting the Major Incident Public Reporting Site.