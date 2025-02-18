Staithes Coastguard rescue dog on narrow ledge 60ft from cliff top
First on scene was a full-time Coastguard officers, soon followed by members of Staithes and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Teams.
An edge safety officer confirmed the location of the dog, which was on a very narrow ledge (no more than 1 metre wide), approximately 60ft over the cliff.
The dog was near to the highest point on Huntcliff with a vertical drop of around 300ft below.
A full rope recovery system was quickly setup and a rope technician lowered to the dog.
A spokesperson for Staithes Coastguard said: “Thankfully the dog stayed calm, and using the rope recovery winch, the technician and the dog were recovered safe and well to the cliff top.
“The dog was reunited with its owner.
“Whilst the incident ended well, the outcome may have been very different.
“Our advice is that no matter how well you know your dogs or how well behaved they may be, please keep your dogs on leads when walking along the cliff tops.
“We must say big thank you to the members of the public who did the right thing by staying calm and calling for assistance.”
Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were stood down en-route as the incident came to a conclusion.
