Weather update: Flood warning issued for Whitby Harbour area
High tides are expected to cause flooding on Saturday morning 19th October on the Yorkshire Coast.
The flood covers the Whitby harbour area, including Abrahams Quay, Pier Road, New Quay Road, Church Street, Campion Dock and Bagdale Road. The warning will be in place between 5:00am and 6:30am.
Areas most at risk include harbourside businesses, roads and low-lying land around Whitby Harbour.
The Environment Agency said: “This period of high tides continues over the weekend and so we may re-issue this warning for subsequent tides on Sunday. We are closely monitoring the situation. Stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads large as waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”
This warning has been issued after a more general flood alert was issued for the North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including tidal River Esk. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near the coast, including Whitby, and low spots around the harbour area.
Visit here for more information on other flood warnings that have been issued along the Yorkshire coast.
