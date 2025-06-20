Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms on the Yorkshire coast - Here's what you need to know

By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:26 BST
The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that has been issued by the Met Office will affect the entire Yorkshire coast.placeholder image
The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that has been issued by the Met Office will affect the entire Yorkshire coast.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Following the heatwave that has hit the Yorkshire coast this week, thunderstorms are predicted to affect the coastline this weekend.

The warning is will be in place from 3pm tomorrow (June 21) until 4am Sunday (June 22).

Scattered thunderstorms may cause some impacts Saturday afternoon, into the evening and night, according to the Met Office.

This warning comes after a heat-health alert is issued for the entire Yorkshire coast. Visit here to find out more.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Some power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office have said: “Whilst many places will likely remain dry and unaffected, scattered thunderstorms may develop during Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening hours, moving northeastwards before eventually clearing to the North Sea by the early hours of Sunday.

"The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with some heavy downpours for a time. This may lead to some surface water impacts in places.”

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning for further advice.

