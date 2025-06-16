A taste of the millionaire lifestyle: with EuroMillions second-tier prizes now soaring, even matching five numbers and one Lucky Star could land you a windfall big enough to upgrade your driveway. | Canva

With the jackpot now capped, Brits are banking millions without matching all the numbers – and there's another draw on Tuesday

The £208 million EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over yet again – but this time, it’s the second-tier prizes that are grabbing headlines, with British players winning millions without even landing the full jackpot.

Thanks to EuroMillions hitting its maximum jackpot cap, any money that would have gone into boosting the top prize is now being funnelled into the next winning tier – and that’s creating life-changing payouts for players who match just five numbers and one Lucky Star.

In Friday night’s draw (13 June), five UK players became instant millionaires, each winning an astonishing £3.61 million for landing five main numbers and a single Lucky Star. That prize is dramatically higher than usual – and it’s all down to how the jackpot rollover is now being redistributed.

Friday 13th also saw 13 more UK players win £1 million each in a special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker event, turning what’s normally seen as an unlucky date into the luckiest night of the year for National Lottery ticket holders.

With no outright winner, the top prize remains locked at £208 million for Tuesday 17 June’s draw – and savvy players are again rushing to lock in this viral deal offering 500 lines for just £9.

More than 100,000 people have now bought into the Wowcher syndicate since the rollover streak began, with hundreds more joining every hour. The deal gives players a share in 500 entries, offering far greater coverage than a typical handful of personal picks – and increasing the odds of hitting a share of the redistributed pot.

With jackpot cap rules now shifting millions into lower-tier wins, this EuroMillions streak is proving uniquely generous for UK players – and with another huge draw just hours away, the window to join in is closing fast.