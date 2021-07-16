Flamborough RNLI rescue kayaker late at night
Flamborough RNLI were called out last night after a kayaker got into difficulty.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:03 am
Rescue teams were launched at 9.50pm yesterday after reports of a person with a paddle board in difficulty, shouting for help, east of South Landing.
The man was found just five minutes later by rescuers, who was in the water with his kayak.
The man was taken by the rescue crew to Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station where he was handed over to the care of coastguards.