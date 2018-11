Kylie Minogue has been announced as the first person playing the Open Air Theatre in 2019, as part of a double announcement for next season.

She will be bringing a back-catalogue of classic hits to Scarborough, with songs like 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' and 'The Loco-motion' mixed in with songs from her new album, Golden.

But which classic will you be singing your heart out to when she arrives? Vote now in our poll.