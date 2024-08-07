'Helredale will be like the M62': Readers have their say on plans for 241 new homes in Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our readers have been voicing their objections to plans to build more than 200 new homes in Whitby.

As reported last week, Stonebridge Homes is looking to build 241 homes off Sandpiper Place in Whitby.

The square site of arable land is located south of the Eskdale Park Estate and is 11.6ha in size, equivalent to around 15 football pitches.

But several of our readers have shared concerns about increased traffic and further strain on local infrastructure.

The proposed Sandpiper Place housing development with 'spine road' visible in purple. Photo: Stonebridge

Viv W said: “How much more traffic can the A171 through Whitby cope with?

“Certainly not the volume another addition to the Eskdale Road will generate.

“There are the remaining houses to be built on Abbey View, the industrial estate is expanding into land at Russell Hall and more container traffic is travelling from Teesside to Scarborough and back.

“When the new traffic light scheme at the Spital Bridge junction comes into being we’ll have traffic queued on Helredale all day.

“Enough is enough!”

Stephen H said: “Do any councillors on NY Planning have an inkling of the devastation they are causing if they pass this development?

“Covenants need to make sure permanent community charge paying houses only, no Airbnb or holiday lets or rentals.

“Helredale will be like the M62, just fully days of standing traffic.

“More services needed first in town, doctors, dentists, teachers, employable people who want to work.

“Sewage treatment? Water supply long term for town? Think infrastructure first, then houses.

“Could develop 11 acres as a compulsory motorhome park for all motorhomes overnight, no illegal wild camping in them overnight, that would be a better use of any spare land!

“Time we tightened up to protect this fantastic town which is at the moment a North Yorkshire asset - but for how long with overcrowding.”

Rudy’s G said: “Just more houses to become second homes and Airbnb's for the rich, further depriving our young folk from buying their own homes.

"Spain, Greece and Italy have finally woken up to the problem and have started legislating to prevent this happening.

"Wake up Councillors! Do you represent our residents or privileged outsiders?”

Councillors are scheduled to make a decision on the plans tomorrow (Thursday).