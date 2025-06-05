93 pairs of tickets for Scarborough Open Air Theatre shows to be hidden in Peasholm Park

Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The popular Scarborough Open Air Theatre treasure hunt is back – with 93 pairs of free tickets for you to find in neighbouring Peasholm Park.

On Sunday June 8, you can grab some of the hottest tickets in town as Scarborough Open Air Theatre gets ready to celebrate its 93rd year of live entertainment.

More than 100,000 music fans are set to attend a show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough OAT this summer – and you can now join them for free!

On Sunday June 8, Scarborough OAT’s live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor are giving fans the chance to find themselves free tickets for this summer’s headline shows by taking part in a special ticket treasure hunt.

No fewer than 93 pairs of free tickets – recognising the 93rd year of this historic venue – will be hidden at various locations in neighbouring Peasholm Park.

This is a welcome return for the Scarborough OAT Treasure Hunt.

When it was last held in 2022, hundreds of music fans flocked to the park to search for gig treasure.

Julian Murray of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are gearing up for a special year at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Our ticket treasures hunts have always proved incredibly popular in the past.

"Hundreds of people took part in our last one in 2022 and, after so many requests, we have decided to bring it back this Sunday.

“It’s totally free to enter and not only can you find some amazing prizes in the Park it’s a really fun day out for all the family.”

The Treasure Hunt will begin at 10am on Sunday.

How to find tickets

Ninety three special envelopes will be left at various locations around Peasholm Park.

Inside each envelope will be a special code relating to a specific OAT show.

The lucky finders must then take the envelope and code to the OAT box office, on Burniston Road, alongside the park, to redeem their pair of tickets.

This is limited to one pair of tickets per finder and tickets must be redeemed before the box office closes at 4pm on Sunday.

Participants of the Treasure Hunt are reminded to be respectful of the park, other visitors, and please do not to walk on any flower beds as no tickets will be hidden here.

Throughout the day check in at the Open Air Theatre Box Office to see what ‘Music Treasure’ is still to find.

Scarborough OAT has come a long way since it staged its first ever show – the comic opera Merrie England, in 1932.

The 2025 season begins on Tuesday June 11 with Irish chart-toppers The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia, followed by Take That legend Gary Barlow on Friday and Yorkshire indie greats Shed Seven the following day.

The summer continues with the likes of Basement Jaxx, Snow Patrol, McFly, Judas Priest before the final show on Sunday August 24 with Will Smith.

For more information and to buy tickets for shows go online at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or visit the box office in person.