Girls' under 14s winners Fisherlads. Photo: Natasha Hill

A great night at the Whitby Regatta rowing awards 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 13:03 BST
Whitby Friendship landed the four major awards at this year’s Whitby Regatta rowing presentation ceremony, which took place on the Monday night at Abbey Wharf.

The Reds landed the JW Coser Memorial Shield for most points in the men’s races, the L Hutchinson Memorial Trophy for most points in the ladies races, Ken Dale Trophy for most points at the regatta and Wilson Cup for most points accumulated at all 2025 events.

Strong winds on the Saturday saw the rowing postponed but regatta chairman Ivor Greer praised the clubs – Friendship, Fisherlads and Scarborough – for getting all the races complete over the Sunday and Monday.

Here’s our pictorial round-up – and click here for some great rowing action photos.

