Anniversary calendar to raise funds for Whitby RNLI

Whitby Lifeboat Museum’s Curator Neil Williamson has created an anniversary calendar to raise vital funds for the RNLI.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
The calendar features pictures of Whitby's lifeboats over years gone by and celebrates 200 years of the RNLI in 2024.

Mr Williamson came up with the idea to celebrate lifeboating history in Whitby by choosing a selection of images of Whitby's past lifeboats and dramatic rescues.

“The calendar takes you on a journey through the past, with some images that people may have never seen before, and some unusual sights such as horses pulling an old rowing lifeboat down a narrow street,” he said.

Whitby RNLI Museum curator Neil Williamson with volunteer crew member Andy Brighton who features on the June page of the calendar. picture: RNLI/Ceri OakesWhitby RNLI Museum curator Neil Williamson with volunteer crew member Andy Brighton who features on the June page of the calendar. picture: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
Whitby RNLI Museum curator Neil Williamson with volunteer crew member Andy Brighton who features on the June page of the calendar. picture: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
"It also celebrates the future of life boating in Whitby with some photos of our new Shannon class lifeboat, Lois Ivan, which arrived this year.”

Neil is asking for a £10 donation for the A4 calendar which comes in an envelope and makes for a great Christmas present for a lifeboat enthusiast or anyone who enjoys Whitby history.

The calendar can be bought at the Endeavour pub on Church Street, Breckon's Butchers on Golden Lion Bank, The Fish Box on Langborne Road, Royal Fisheries on Baxtergate and Wit's End Cafe in Sandsend.

People are asked to make their donations in cash.

Neil said: “The calendars will help raise funds for the RNLI but also it’s a lovely chance to keep the RNLI in people's minds during the 200th anniversary year.

"We rely on donations from the public to fund our lifeboats and crew equipment and training.”

Neil can be contacted on [email protected] for all enquiries about the calendar.

