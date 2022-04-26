Bridlington Priory hoping to strike the right chord with singers recruitment drive

Bridlington Priory Choir is on the lookout for new members.

The choir is hoping to persuade more boys from Year 3 and above and girls in Year 5 and above to join its ranks.

It is also keen to hear from more adult singers.

Bridlington Priory has a long musical tradition.

In 1450, a choir school was established at the Priory for ‘12 quarasters and a maister’ to teach them both grammar and song.

Today the Priory’s musical tradition is continued to a high standard with separate boys’ and girls’ choirs who, along with 16 adults, sing under the direction of Paul Dewhurst.

The choirs sing for the morning and evening services each Sunday and provide music at a number of special services throughout the year and at the popular Christmas concert ‘Brass and Voices’.

Boys practice on Mondays between 4.15pm and 5.30pm, the girls practice on Wednesdays between 4.15pm and 5.30pm, while practices for both boys and girls are held on Fridays between 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Sunday services take place at 10.30am (9.45am practice) and 6.30pm (5.45pm practice). Choristers are required to attend four or five services each month.

A spokesperson said: “The benefits of being a chorister are well documented.

“Music stimulates the same areas of the brain used in numeracy and literacy.

“As a group activity, choral singing influences not only the mental but also the behavioural and emotional development of the child.

“As part of the Priory Choir choristers receive a free musical education with tuition in the theory of music; specialist vocal coaching; sight singing training; the opportunity to gain awards and exams through the Royal School of Church Music; and the offer of subsidised instrumental tuition.

“The choir also has an active social life with regular outings and social activities for choir members and their families.”

Contact Mr Dewhurst via email at [email protected] for more information.