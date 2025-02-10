Calls on companies to support Scarborough Disability Action Group

Scarborough Disability Action Group is encouraging fellow businesses to get involved by making donations or hosting fundraising initiatives.

Every contribution, big or small, can make a real difference in the lives of those who rely on the charity’s services.

Ian Whitfield, chair of Scarborough DAG, said: “DAG does incredible work in the community and recently celebrated our 35th birthday.

"We invite companies and businesses to join us in making a real impact—whether through direct donations or fundraising events.

Ian and Tim at Scarborough Disablement Action Group (DAG).

"We have seen a huge increase in people needing our services and this puts financial pressure on basic resources such as stamps paper ink which have skyrocketed in price over the past few years.

“We helped 1,000 people last year with an appointment

“Support from businesses is invaluable in helping us continue our mission to support disabled people and carers.

“We welcome any business that wants to get involved.”

Companies looking to contribute can donate directly to Scarborough DAG, through the website www.scarboroughdag.co.uk or email [email protected]