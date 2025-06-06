'Can't wait for it to start' - Hinderwell hotshot Beth Mead called up for England Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad

Beth Mead celebrates to fans following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final between England and Sweden. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images.

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead has been called up to the England squad of 23 players for this summer’s Euros in Switzerland.

The Lionesses will be defending the trophy they won in July 2022 when Mead, now 30, won the golden boot and was named player of the tournament.

Mead, who plays for Arsenal ladies, posted on her Instagram account: “Let’s go, can’t wait for it to start, always an honour.”

England’s preparations have been rocked somewhat by the withdrawals of two of their most experienced players, keeper Mary Earps and defender Millie Bright.

They also suffered a 2-1 defeat to current world champions Spain.

The Lionesses have been drawn in a tough group at the tournament, facing the Netherlands, France and Wales, with two of those sides qualifying for the knockouts.

But as they have proved in recent years, they can never be written off in the big tournaments - aside from winning the last Euros, they also reached the World Cup final in 2023, when they were edged out by a talented Spain side.

The Euros get under way on July 2.