Ceremony to proclaim King Charles III as new sovereign to take place at Scarborough Town Hall
Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday September 8, a public ceremony to proclaim King Charles III as the nation’s new Sovereign will take place in the gardens at the side of the Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, on Sunday September 11 at 4pm.
The Mayor of the Borough of the Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent will read out the proclamation and the Town Crier, David Birdsall, will draw attention to the announcement just before 4pm.
Members of the public are invited to attend the event and join councillors, council colleagues and special guests in observing the proclamation.
A book of condolence, which once complete, will be sent to Buckingham Palace for the Royal records, is now open at the Town Hall for anyone to sign and pay their respects between 7.30am and 7.30pm each day until the day after the funeral.
Most Popular
-
1
Urgent appeal to find missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication
-
2
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre hosts just half of permitted concerts as council defends music venue
-
3
IN PICTURES: flashback to when The Queen opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2010
-
4
Special memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Scarborough
-
5
Police searching for next of kin of woman who died in Scarborough
People are also invited to lay floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty in the gardens at the side of the Town Hall.
A national e-condolence book has been set up and can be accessed on the Royal website.
Since the official announcement of the death yesterday (September 8) the council has been flying the union flag at half-mast above the Town Hall as a formal mark of respect, as with all other civic buildings up and down the country.
In line with the national Proclamation Day, the flag will be raised to full height from 11am, Saturday 10 September and will be returned to half-mast at 1pm, Sunday 11 September, where it will remain up to and including the day of the funeral of Her Majesty.