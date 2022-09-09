Ceremony to proclaim King Charles III as new sovereign to take place at Scarborough Town Hall

The Mayor of the Borough of the Scarborough, Councillor Eric Broadbent will read out the proclamation and the Town Crier, David Birdsall, will draw attention to the announcement just before 4pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event and join councillors, council colleagues and special guests in observing the proclamation.

A book of condolence, which once complete, will be sent to Buckingham Palace for the Royal records, is now open at the Town Hall for anyone to sign and pay their respects between 7.30am and 7.30pm each day until the day after the funeral.

People are also invited to lay floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty in the gardens at the side of the Town Hall.

A national e-condolence book has been set up and can be accessed on the Royal website.

Since the official announcement of the death yesterday (September 8) the council has been flying the union flag at half-mast above the Town Hall as a formal mark of respect, as with all other civic buildings up and down the country.