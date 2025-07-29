Characters of Lythe exhibition on over three days at village church

St Oswald's Church, Lythe.

A new exhibition, Characters of Lythe, is on at St Oswald's Church in the village.

The exhibition, which discovers the lives of eight remarkable individuals who lived or worked in Lythe, will be open from 11am to 4 pm daily from Saturday August 2 to Monday August 4.

It brings local history to life through stories, pictures and insights into the everyday faith, work and legacy of some of Lythe's characters.

Entry is free and all are welcome.

Cream teas will be available to buy each day, and there will be a cake stall on the Saturday.

Free parking is in the field beside the church.

Donations large and small will be welcome and will go to the work of the St Oswald's Restoration Appeal.